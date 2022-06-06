Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 540 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Inogen worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 471.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

INGN stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

