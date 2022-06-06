Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,076,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 628,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $9.61 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

