Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 160,449 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 310,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vipshop by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

