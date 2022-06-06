Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Electronics worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.