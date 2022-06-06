Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

MAT stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

