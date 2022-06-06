Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE PVH opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.