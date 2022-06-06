Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

HII opened at $212.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

