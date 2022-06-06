Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,290 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

