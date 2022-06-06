Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 15,266 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of eHealth worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

