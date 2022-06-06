Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,727 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

