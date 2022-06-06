Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 290 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

