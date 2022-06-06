Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 400 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.