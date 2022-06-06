Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 570 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Movado Group worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Movado Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $783.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.