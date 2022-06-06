Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 570 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Movado Group worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

