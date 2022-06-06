Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 740 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

