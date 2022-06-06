Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 740 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

