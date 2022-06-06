Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $530.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

