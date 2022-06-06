Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

