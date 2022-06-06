Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,714 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

