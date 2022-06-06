Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.