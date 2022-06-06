Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Pulmonx worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Pulmonx by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,623,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.