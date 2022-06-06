PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

