PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

