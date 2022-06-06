Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.94. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.27 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

