Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of KRC opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

