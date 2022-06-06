Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreased by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

