Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

APPS opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.