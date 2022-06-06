Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MZDAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

