Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

