Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.21.

RH stock opened at $304.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.21 and its 200-day moving average is $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in RH by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

