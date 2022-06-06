Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

