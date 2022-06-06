Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

