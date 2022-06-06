Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Wedbush

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

