Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.99 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

