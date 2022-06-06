Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

CHPT stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.