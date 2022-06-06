Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
