Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.