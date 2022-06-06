Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Reduced by Analyst

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

