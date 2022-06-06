Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

