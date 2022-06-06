Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Reduced by William Blair (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$79.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$115.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

