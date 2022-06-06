Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Crane Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of CR opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 81.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.