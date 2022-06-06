QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of QUIK opened at $7.63 on Monday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

