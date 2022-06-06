RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 133,077 shares of company stock worth $116,175 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

