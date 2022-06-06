RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of RE/MAX worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.