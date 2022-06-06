RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of RE/MAX worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.33 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $468.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

