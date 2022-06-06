Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

