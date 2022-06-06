Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rémy Cointreau in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

