Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 94,300 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of NexGen Energy worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 66,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 164,372 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 261,766 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

