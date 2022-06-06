Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 131,893 Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Zurn Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

