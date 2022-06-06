Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.