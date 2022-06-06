Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of Oppenheimer worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OPY opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.